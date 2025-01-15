Over 90 K students to appear in 3rd phase of winter exam of health sci courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will conduct the third phase examination of the winter session 2024 of health science courses from January 18 to 15.

More than 90,000 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and postgraduate diploma students will appear for the examinations at 197 centres.

The examinations of MBBS (CBME-2019)- III (I) and III (II) year, BAMS (2010, 2012, 2017), BUMS (New, 2013, 2017): BHMS (Old, New, 2015), BPTh (Revised 2012), BOTh (Revised)-first to fourth year, B Sc. (Nursing)- first to fifth semester, BASLP, BPΟ (2017) all semester, BAMS and BUMS (2021)- second year, Diploma Dentistry/MD-MS Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Diploma in Ayurveda, M Sc. (Audiology, SLP and Sc-Nursing) and others courses will be held.

The students of university departments will take examinations for the BPMT and M.Sc. Pharmaceutical, MPH(N), MBA, B Optometry, Diploma Optometry and Ophthalmic, Paramedical, PG-DMLT.

Digitisation of theory exams

Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the question papers of MBBS (third and final year) courses would be sent online to the examination centres on a pilot basis in the third phase of the winter session.

“After the success of this experiment, there is an aim to completely digitise the theory examination question papers and answer sheets of other courses by sending them to the centre on the day of the examination online,” he said.

Students asked to report centre 1-hr before

The university appealed to the third and final-year MBBS students to report to the centre one hour before the commencement of the paper as question papers would be sent online. The report timing for the morning session is 9 am while for the afternoon session is 1 pm.