Overcome adversities for succeess: MLA Shirsat

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

“One experiences many difficulties before getting success. So, students should overcome adversities with courage for success in life,” said MLA Sanjay Shirsat.

He was speaking at a programme organised for youths by BARTI at Sambodhi Competitive Examination Training Centre of the city, recently.

Joint Director, State’s Sports and Youth Service Department (Pune) Chandrakant Kamble, former chief additional executive officer Subhash Molwane and Bharat Rajput were present on the stage. Academy president Samajbushan Hattiambire, centre’s general manager Bhagyshree Satdive and others were present.