Overflow pipe of TV Centre overhead tank bursted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The overflow pipe of an elevated storage reservoir (ESR) situated in T V Centre got bursted due to fluctuation in water pressure on Tuesday evening. The repair of the damage got completed on Wednesday evening. Ironically, the functioning of ESR was tested a fortnight ago.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is constructing new ESRs in different parts of the city. MJP is also laying internal water distribution pipelines in the jurisdiction of the city to avoid wastage of water due to leakages in the old pipelines.

After completing the testing process, the CSMC started water supply from the ESR, but due to fluctuation in pressure, the pipe got washed out (bursted) on Tuesday evening. The repairing of damage continued till Wednesday evening. The ESR supplies water to T V Centre, N-11 D, Swami Vivekanandnagar, Siddharthnagar, Shrikrishnanagar, M-2, Pawannagar, Deepnagar, Navjeevan Colony, B-Sector and other areas.

The executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said, “The MJP’s contractor is repairing the damage. However, the snag has not created a major impact on the water supply.”