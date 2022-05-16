Overflowing drainage chamber craving for attention of AMC for past few months!

Aurangabad, May 16:

The petty traders and shopkeepers, apart from pedestrains, have complained of facing health threat due to an overflowing drainage chamber, at Sabzi Mandi Chowk (enroute to Chelipura), for the past couple of months.

They urged the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to act promptly and save them from the danger.

The square (close to Chaman) is totally commercial area and functions from morning to evening only. There is no residential area, as a result, the AMC is not taking up the issue on priority.

The shopkeepers, on condition of anonymity, underlined that the chamber is located outside a dry fruit shop (on the right side entrance of the daily vegetable market). It is always crowded due to handcarters selling fruits, vendors selling household items on roadside, long queue of autorickshaws at the stand, etc. The intermittent overflowing of the drainage chamber is pushing all of them, besides us, to face danger due to raw smell for the past couple of months. Today also, the drainage water was oozing out of the chamber with speed. It flows from the road adjacent to their shops due to slope. The pedestrains are also forced to cover their noses with handkerchiefs or scarves,” they stressed.

They also underlined that they tried to drew attention of the ground staff of sanitary section towards the issue, but nothing materialised beyond assurances. The AMC’s concern ward office should deploy its ward engineer and immediately redress our grievance, they demanded.