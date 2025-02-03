Overloaded pole risks collapse

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A single electric pole in Krantinagar is overloaded with 100–150 connections, though 5–6 poles are needed. The excessive weight has bent the pole severely, creating a risk of collapse and possible accidents. Concerned citizens submitted a petition to the Electricity Distribution Office on Monday, demanding additional poles to prevent any danger.

In the Krantinagar settlement near the BKT factory, home to many lalabourersnd residents, the overloaded pole has bent completely. To prevent it from collapsing, citizens installed a wooden log as temporary support, condemning the negligence of the electricity distribution company. Assistant Engineer Govind Dusunge assured residents that the issue would be resolved promptly. The petition was submitted by local women and citizens, including Jaya Dheple, Deepali Gadade, Deepali Patil, Pratibha Barote, and others.