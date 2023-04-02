Overwhelming response to Narayana’s scholarship exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Narayana IIT/ NEET/Foundation Academy conducted the ‘Admission Cum Scholarship Test’ at Sai Mandir Campus, near Akashavani Signal, on Sunday for its two-year classroom program of IIT JEE / NEET Medical Batches including 11th and 12th State Board syllabus. Hundreds of students from Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh regions appeared for the test which was based on Science and Mathematics.

After the exam, a seminar was organised at Sai Mandir Campus. The candidates selected on the basis of the test result will get a 10 to 100 per cent scholarship. The test result for the scholarship will be valid until April 15.

A seminar was organised after the test. Director of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya motivated motivated the students to fix their goals as per their own choice and work hard to achieve the same.

D R Jadhav made an introductory speech. Faculty members like Dr Alok Kumar, Durgesh Singh, Godhawan Singh, Abdul Hannan, Sunil Jha and Dr Sanjay Singh were present.