Overwhelming response to Narayana’s scholarship test

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Admission Cum Scholarship Test (ACST) conducted by Narayana Institute on Sunday received good response from aspirants of JEE and NEET from Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh Divisions.

Those students who wish to attend the two-year classroom program of IIT-JEE/ NEET batches, including the 11th and 12th State Board syllabus, were present for the written test which was based on Science and Mathematics. After the test, a seminar was organised at Sai Mandir Campus, Manjeet Nagar.

Director of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya along with all professors were present in this programme. National Foundation Head of Narayana Coaching Ranjit Reddy was the chief guest. The scholarship from 10 to 100 per cent was announced on the basis of the test results.

Additionally, a 5 pc early bird offer with a scholarship was given for admissions up to February 8. The scholarship will be valid until February 28. Guiding the participants, Dr Vishal Ladniya also spoke. All IIT/NEET/Foundation Batches of Narayana Institute will start in April.