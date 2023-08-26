Owner booked for using same registration number on 2 cars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police booked a man for cheating the government by using two cars with the same registration number near A S Club in Waluj Mahanagar area on Saturday.

The police received the information that two cars with the same registration number were parked at Tapadiya Flora Society near A S Club. At around 11 a.m., the police went to the spot and found that both the Innova cars had the same registration number (MH 29 D F 487). The police then checked the chassis numbers of both the cars and the registration numbers of the cars were found MH29 DF 487 and MH20 BT 7814.

When the police inquired about the cars with the owner Umesh Vasant Naikwade (52, Tapadiya Flora Society), he said that he owned both cars. He confessed that he had put the same number on the cars. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Vinod Nitnavare, a case of cheating by the government has been registered. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Sandeep Shinde, Vinod Nitnavare, Dhiraj Karbale, Suraj Agrawal, Balu Lahare, Rajabhau Kolhe, Ganesh Sagare and others.