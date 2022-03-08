Owner flees with seized sand truck

Aurangabad, March 8:

A truck from Pathardi (Ahmednagar) transporting sand illegally with fake license plates was caught by the revenue officers a month ago. However, on Sunday night, the truck owner fled with the truck from the premises of the tehsil office. A case was registered against the truck owner at Paithan police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Talathi Dilip Bavaskar on Monday, a truck (MH 16-CC-7929) belonging to Baburao Shivaji Bade and Shivaji Bade (Pathardi) ran away with the truck at midnight on March 6. About a month ago, Tehsildar Datta Nilawad had taken action against the truck while transporting sand with fake number plates. When the truck reached the tehsil office, it was found that the number of the truck had suddenly changed. At the end of the interrogation, it was found that the owner had changed the number plate as the truck was being brought to the tehsil premises. A case was registered in this regard at the police station by the tehsil office.