Owner of agriculture land brutally kills labourer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, an owner of agricultural land brutally killed a labourer, who was working in his farm for the past many years, at 2.30 am on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Beed Bypass. The name of the deceased is Shaikh Nabi Shaikh Abdul (54) and the name of the accused is Ganesh Gopinath Bakal (50, both residents of Chikalthana).

Bakal and Shaikh families were having relations with each other for the past two generations. Nabi would often go to work in the Bakals farm when he was in need of some work. On December 12 morning, Nabi was at home with his wife. The accused Ganesh Bakal and his son Akash both reached his home at 9 am. They told his wife that they are taking Nabi with them for watering the crops and other petty works. Nabi’s wife objected to it, but Bakal paid no heed to her. When Nabi did not return home till 9 am on Wednesday, his wife and two sons got worried. In the meantime, the family came to know that Nabi had been taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The family was shocked on seeing the body of Nabi at the GMCH. There were deep injury marks on the back, legs and hands of the deceased.

Accused slept till morning

It is learnt that Bakal had alleged Nabi for stealing agri-equipment from the farm. This led to arguments between them. Later on, Bakal consumed liquor and with the help of lathi beat the labourer. After sometime, thinking that Nabi has slept, Bakal also slept next to him in the night. However, when the day broke, he learnt that he was dead.

Acting upon the information, police inspector Gautam Patare, PSI Atmaram Ghuge and Radha Late reached the murder spot. After the post-mortem, Shaikh Nabi’s family took the body to the police station and refused to take away the body till the accused was not arrested.

The PSI along with the head constable Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Sonawane, Devidas Kale, Arvind Puri and Mansingh Meher swung into action and arrested Bakal who was about to flee away. Later on, the police inspector convinced the Shaikh family to take the possession of the body.