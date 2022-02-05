Owners, government officers booked for compensation embezzlement

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 5: The original owners of the sold land. cheated buyer lawyer and his two partners, by presenting forged documents to claim compensation of Rs 3.5 crores for the land acquired by the government for highways. A case of cheating and embezzlement has been registered against 10 persons including the then sub-divisional officer in Waluj MIDC police station. Around 19 years back, Lawyer Adv Satish Talekar and his partners Dr Geeta Segwan and Ajay Majethiya purchased 8 acres, 17 Guntha and 61,800 square feet of land in Gut No 216 in Teesgaon from original owners Vitthal alias Mithulal Taraiyyawale, Sikandar Taraiyyawale, Manu Taraiyyawale, Tarasingh Taraiyyawale, Kartarsingh Taraiyyawale, Ishwarsingh Taraiyyawale, Umabai Tarraiyawale and Udyabai Tarraiyawale (all residents of Teesgaon).

After the transaction, the land was handed over to Adv Talekar and his partners and the changes were registered on 7/12 extract. The buyers were given the maps after the measurement of the land before the original owners. However, the original owners even after the transactions interfered in the land affairs. Hence, Adv Talekar obtained a stay order from the civil court for the interference of the original owners and prevent them from selling the land directly.

The government in 2017, took the a decision for the expansion of Mumbai - Nagpur and Solapur - Dhule Highway. Adv Talekar submitted the original documents to the revenue department and complained that the original owners should not be given compensation for the land acquired for Highway expansion. The then sub-divisional officer Sashikant Hadgal also cleared that the compensation for the disputed land will not be given until the court’s orders.

However, the then sub-divisional officer Dnyoba Banapure, deputy superintendent of land record department Vinayak Kamble, clerk Renuka Ghorpade, surveyor R H Chavan made forged documents of the land in gut number 216 for their personal gains. They took the decision to give the compensation of the land ignoring Adv Talekar and his partners.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station against sub-divisional officer Dnyoba Banapure, deputy superintendent of land record department Vinayak Kamble, clerk Renuka Ghorpade, surveyor R S Pawar, Vitthal alias Mithulal Taraiyyawale, Sikandar Taraiyyawale, Manu Taraiyyawale, Tarasingh Taraiyyawale, Kartarsingh Taraiyyawale, Ishwarsingh Taraiyyawale, Umabai Tarraiyawale, and Udyabai Tarraiyawale. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Chetan Ogale is further investigating the case.