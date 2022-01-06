Oxygen plants will be set up in four health centers

Ten doctors in war room

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started taking measures in view of the third wave of corona infection. Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants will be set up at four health centers and oxygen will also be provided at covid care centers, informed municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

In all, 87 patients were found in the city on Wednesday and 103 on Thursday. A 20 KL liquid oxygen plant has been set up at the Covid center at Meltron and is being tested. Oxygen supply has been provided to 350 beds. The testing will take two days. The work of laying an oxygen line in Nehrunagar, Cidco N-8, N-11 and Padampura health centers has been completed. PSA plants will be set up at these centers. In addition, 19 covid care centers will be started. The municipal corporation has 254 oxygen concentrators and 768 jumbo cylinders. Approximately 20 oxygen concentrators will be installed in each covid center.

The corporation has set up a war room from where the health of the patients in home isolation will be examined. Ten doctors will be appointed in the war room. The doctors will consult the patients twice a day. A helpline number will be provided to contact the war room, Dr Mandlecha said.