Oxygen zone project taking shape in Waluj industrial area

50000 saplings of native trees planted in the industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Oxygen Zone' project is taking shape in Waluj industrial area. In this project, 50,000 saplings of more than eighty native tree species are being planted in the 'Miyawaki' method on five acres. MIDC has given land to United Breweries Limited (UBL) for a period of three years to develop and maintain the forest. The project aims to improve air quality, maintain ecological balance and enhance biodiversity.

The UBL and Prayas Youth Foundation have taken up the oxygen zone project to develop an urban dense forest at Waluj MIDC. The project was inaugurated on Thursday by MIDC planning director Rajendra Gawde, and in the presence of executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri. The oxygen zone project is being funded by UBL's corporate social responsibility fund.

The forest in the industrial estate is being developed by planting Indian native species such as Banyan tree, Pimpal, Moh, Behda, Palas, Arjun, Kadamba and others. Miyawaki's tree planting will absorb thirty times more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Also, they can grow ten times faster,' said Prayas Youth Foundation’s Ravi Chaudhary.

MIDC regional officer Chetan Girase, deputy engineer Ganesh Mulikar, entrepreneur BS Khose, CMIA vice president Dushyant Patil, Jogeshwari deputy sarpanch Gajanan Bomble, Omkar Vengurlekar and others were present.