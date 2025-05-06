Oyster Intel School upholds legacy of 100 pc result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Oyster International School achieved 100 pc results in the HSC examination.

Toppers of the colleges are Ghorpade Shreya (85.17), Shejwal Sumedha and Patil Swarali ( each 83.83).

The other students standing high on the pedestal of merit are Khade Buddhabhushan, Wyawhare Harshada, Kirtankar Gauri, Khan Daraab, Deshmukh Aaditi and Khan Yusra.

College principal Manpreet Singh Johar wished the students the best of luck for their future endeavours.