Oyster School students excel in CBSE XII
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2023 11:15 PM 2023-05-15T23:15:01+5:30 2023-05-15T23:15:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Oyster English High School students came out with flying colours in the CBSE Std XII examination in various subjects in Science. The topper is Shivam Aher 93.6% topped in the school. The maiden batch of std XII CBSE brought laurels to the school. Chairman Manpreet Singh Johar congratulated the students, staff and parents for their success.