Ozone Layer Day at BFCI School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 23, 2022 09:25 PM 2022-09-23T21:25:01+5:30 2022-09-23T21:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 23: The International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer was celebrated at the BFCI English School. It is observed on September 16 every year to spread awareness among people about the depletion of ozone. Students observed this day by delivering speeches raising slogans and preparing postures. The management appreciated the students for their zeal to seek knowledge about ozone.