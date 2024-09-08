Padmashri Dr Zahir to grace MGM’s foundation

Chhatrapati Sambhajijagar: Padmashri Dr Zahir Ishaq Kazi, president of Anjuman-I-Islam will be the chief guest for the 5thfoundation day ceremony of MGM University on September 9.

Chairman of MGM Tst Kamalkishor Kadam and university chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal will grace the event. The main ceremony of the day will be organised at Rukmini Auditorium at 10.30 am onwards. The dignitaries will inaugurate ‘AI-Enabled Classroom, Publication House and Innovation Centre powered by Discoverr.AI

Dr Zahir Kazi is a distinguished figure, known for his exceptional contribution in the fields of education, literature and medicine. He is a chairman of the National Monitoring Committee of Miorotiy Education, chairman of Shurparka Educational and Medical Trust (Mumbai) and Ideal Education Trust (Thane). He is also a member of the different committees of the Government.