Padyatra held for convassing of Dr Balasaheb Thorat

Chhatrapati Sambhaajinagar: The padayatra taken out to canvass for Dr Babasaheb Thorate, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Central Assembly Constituency drew good response at Raja Bazaar and Gulmandi area on Saturday.

The padayatra began today after performing ‘Aarti’ at Shri Sansthan Ganapati Mandir. UBT Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Sudam Sonwane, Prabhakar Mate Patil, Sudhakar Kapre of Shikshak Sena, Laxminarayan Bakharia, Anand Tandulwadikar, Hiralal Salampure, Anil Polkarm, ex-Corporator Sachin Khaire, Abhay Taksal, and others were present.

box

People & traders suffering: Khaire

The Central government is doing injustice to non-BJP States in the country and decisions are being taken in the interest of Gujarat and its contractors. Our State pays the highest GST while projects and industries are being taken to Gujarat. It's time to teach them a lesson. The common people and businessmen are suffering due to the support of the Central Government to the capitalists,” said Chandrakant Khaire.