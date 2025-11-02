Paithan immersed in devotion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The temple town of Paithan turned into a sea of devotion on Sunday as over 1.5 lakh devotees celebrated Kartiki Ekadashi with spiritual fervour. From dawn, pilgrims thronged the Godavari River for a holy dip before visiting the samadhi of Sant Eknath Maharaj. The air resonated with chants of ‘Jay Hari Vitthal’, the beat of tāls and mridangs, and the flutter of saffron flags.

Warkaris, dressed in traditional attire and tulsi malas, walked in long processions filled with joy and devotion. “Over 1.5 lakh devotees took darshan peacefully,” said Dada Bare, executive trustee of the Nath Sansthan. On behalf of MLA Vilas Bhumre, president of the Nath Temple Trust, bhagar, amti, and bananas were distributed as mahaprasad. Two separate queues ensured smooth darshan arrangements, coordinated by Dada Bare and former deputy municipal chief Shahadev Lohare. Police inspector Mahadev Gomare supervised strict security arrangements around the temple area. The pilgrimage also boosted local trade, as vendors of fruits, puja items, and eateries recorded strong sales throughout the day.