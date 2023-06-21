Paithan woman sales baby to orphanage; Orphanage operators wanted to sale it for Rs 5 lakh; Shocking incident in Shivshankar Colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman from Paithan sold her two-and-a-half-month-old baby to an orphanage Jijamata Balak Ashram in Shivshankar Colony on Tuesday. The couple, who runs the orphanage, was planning to sale the child for Rs 5 lakh. A case has been registered against the mother who sold the baby, the baby's maternal uncle Amol Machhindra Wahul, orphanage owner Dilip Srihari Raut and his wife Savita with the Jawaharnagar police station.

Inspector of Bharosa Cell Amrapali Tayde received information that a child was being sold in this orphanage on Tuesday morning. He immediately planned a trap along with sub-inspectors Anita Fasate and Jyoti Gat. Jawaharnagar inspector Venkatesh Kendre was informed and he sent a team comprising assistant police inspector Dilip Chandan for help. At 11.45 pm, PI Tayade left with the teams towards the orphanage. As soon as she reached there at 12 noon, she came across Dilip. Fasate and Gaat started inspecting the entire orphanage. In one of the rooms, a baby was sleeping, while Dilip's wife Savita was sitting there. The police started interrogating the couple. Dilip claimed that Sunita Vilas Sable of Dabhul in Paithan tehsil and her brother gave us the baby on June 14. The baby was to be given to those desirous of adopting a child. Dilip did not have any proof to show that the baby was Sunita's child.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Nandkishore Daga (40, Samyak Arcade, Connaught Place) came there with his wife to adopt the child. During their interrogation, it was revealed that Raut was planning to hand over the child to the Dagas for Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the orphanage does not have permit to give the child in adoption. There is an old case of cheating against the orphanage. Police found an application of Sunita that her husband had died and it was not possible for her to rear the fourth child so she was giving it to the orphanage. However, discrepancies have surfaced in Sunita’s statements.