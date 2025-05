Palaram Tak passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired municipal corporation personnel Palaram Ramchandra Tak (66), a resident of Chota Murlidharnagar-Osmanpura, died early on Friday of a brief illness.

His last rites were performed at Pratapnagar crematorium in the afternoon. He is survived by his wife, three sons (including cricketer Amit Tak), daughters-in-law, and an extended family.