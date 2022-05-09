Pallavi Malani receives Outstanding Prez award; Giants Group of Aurangabad Pride adjudged the Outstanding Group award

Aurangabad, May 9: Pallavi Malani was honoured with the Outstanding President of the Giants for the year 2020-21 award for her work among all the Giants Groups based in India. Shweta Somani received the Outstanding Director of Administration award while Varsha Shah received Outstanding Director of Finance certificate. Giants Group of Aurangabad Pride received the outstanding group award as well. Awards were given away during the Marathwada region’s Federation 2B and Giants Welfare Foundation’s International Convention held in Daman, recently.

Pallavi was the president of the Giants Group of Aurangabad Pride in the year 2020-21, during the rise of Covid-19. During this period, the Giants Pride successfully completed 72 projects within the span of a year.

They included a blood donation camp, and distribution of sanitisers, masks, hand wash, medicines to more than 3000 people, including old age homes, orphanages and families of the blind. The families whose daily source of income was through everyday work and low wages were also given groceries and medicines for 6 months. More than 300 cleaners and workers who worked to keep the city clean were felicitated.

Pallavi was supported by her team including Shweta Somani, Varsha Shah, Sheetal Agarwal, Preeti Sarda and Swati Khatod. Nitin Malani, Pravin Somani, Vinod Agrawal, Sarita Malani, Kamal and Nisha Bhatia, Amit Malani, Nikhil Sarda, Ashima Jaiswal, Nandkishor Malpani also supported the Group’s work. Pallavi also started a group called Giants Group of Elite.