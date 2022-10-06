Palliative care unit at GCH to be expanded soon

Beneficial for last stage cancer patients: 20 bed unit

Aurangabad:

A 20-bed 'palliative care' department will be set up during the expansion of the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH). The department will be beneficial to the last stage cancer patients. At present this service is being provided through 10 beds. The patients in the last stage are being provided with a support system.

On the occasion of World Palliative Care Day, GCH has organized a cultural programme 'Mayechi Funkar' at Mahatma Gandhi auditorium in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on October 8 at 11 am, informed Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar in a press conference on Thursday. Officer on special duty at GCH Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Archana Rathod, Dr Ajay Boralkar, Dr Deepak Bokankar were present on the occasion. Actor Makarand Anaspure will be the chief guest in this event. A booklet on how to take care of cancer patients at home will be released for cancer patients and their families.

1700 people treated

The GCH has provided palliative care to 1700 patients since 2018. Palliative care becomes important at the stage where treatment of cancer patients becomes impossible. Efforts are made with the help of doctors, health workers and families to provide relief to the cancer patients.