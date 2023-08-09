'Panch Pran pledge' initiative kicks off in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav celebrations with the commencement of the 'Majhi Mati, Maja Desh' initiative began on Wednesday. The campaign saw government offices within the district taking the 'Panch Pran pledge' as a symbolic commitment to national progress.

Led by Collector Astikkumar Pandey, officers and employees gathered at the collector office at 10 am to participate in the oath-taking ceremony. The pledge, read by Tehsildar Tejaswini Jadhav, echoed the collective resolve to rid the nation of a subservient mindset, elevate its rich heritage, strengthen national unity, and wholeheartedly fulfill the responsibilities of being Indian citizens.

ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena, additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, education officer Aruna Bhumkar, and district animal husbandry officer Dr Surekha Mane were among those present during the oath-taking at the collector's office. Retired army officers and soldiers, along with government departmental personnel, were similarly engaged in the pledge ceremony across various locations.

What is the significance

The 'Panch Pran pledge' signifies a dedication to realize India's self-sufficiency and development aspirations by 2047, eradicate subservience, celebrate the nation's cultural heritage, reinforce national unity, and passionately safeguard its honor.