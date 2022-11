Panchakalyan Mahotsav at Kachner

Aurangabad:

A Panchakalyan Pratishtha Mahotsav has been organised at the Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner in the presence of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj between November 17 to 22. Religious programmes will begin from November 17 with a Dhwajarohan garbhakalyanak purva roop at 7 am, abhishek, shantidhara at 8.20 am, procession at 8.46 am, followed by other cultural programmes throughout the day. A garbh kalyanak uttarardh will be held at 6.30 am on November 18, abhishek at 4.48 am and a discourse of Acharya Shri will be held at 9.30 am. The religious ceremonies will continue till November 22 throughout the day. Mahaprasad will be distributed to all the devotees.