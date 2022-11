Panchakalyanak Mahotsav concludes

Aurangabad:

Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshshwanath Digambar Jain Panchakalyanak Mahotsav organized in the presence of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj at Kachner concluded on a high note on November 22.

Munishree Shubhakirti Maharaj, Munishree Shubbahubalisagarji Maharaj, Aryika Saubhagyamati Mataji, Shubmati Mataji, Kshullak Shubhamsagarji Maharaj, Shublabhasagarji Maharaj, Shubharambhamati Mataji and other sants were present. Thousands of devotees took darshan of Lord Parshwanath. A grand procession was organised on the last day. Panchamrit abhishek and aarti were performed on the idol. Suresh Kasliwal, Lalit Patni, Sanjay Kasliwal, Bharat Thole and others were present.