Panels to verify objections of ‘no grade colleges’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has formed four committees to verify compliance submitted by 143 colleges about the Academic and Administrative Audit (AAA).

It may be noted that the university conducted an AAA of more than 400 colleges within its jurisdiction recently. The colleges accorded A, B, C or no grade. More than 160 colleges were accorded ‘no grade’ in the audit. The colleges were allowed to submit their objections about their grades.

A total of 143 colleges submitted objections within the given deadline. The administration formed four committees to verify compliance submitted to the university. The verification will be done at 11 am on December 26. The decision of the committees will be final.

“The final verification and decision regarding the discrepancies will be made through the panels. So, all principals of the concerned colleges should ensure that an official representative from their college remains present before the committee. This representative will assist the committee in presenting the college's perspective on the issues related to the discrepancies,” the university officers said.

They said that the decision of the scrutiny committee would be final. “All concerned parties should note that no further objections or complaints will be accepted thereafter. For this hearing, the college representative is required to be present at the university's main campus at their own expense. The exact location of the hearing will be communicated separately soon,” they added.