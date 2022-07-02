Panzade to get service extension for third time?

Aurangabad, July 2:

The city engineer S D Panzade retired from his post in June 2021. The post has to be filled on the deputation basis as per the new staffing pattern, but despite submitting a request to send officers on different key posts including the city engineer in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the administrator A K Pandey sent the proposal to the state government, seeking an extension for his service, for third consecutive times.

Panzade is the lone officer to whom the AMC administration has granted an extension for three consecutive terms. Each term of service was of six months.

It may be noted that the volume of vacant posts is increasing in the AMC due to the regular retirement of its officers and personnel, every year. The civic administration corresponded with the state government requesting to depute officers at least on key posts, but nothing materialised. Hence the administrator started appointing the retired officers and personnel on a contractual basis for six months. The post of city engineer is also one of the key posts in the AMC. Panzade, officially, retired from his post on June 30, 2021. He was appointed for the first six months as he was having sound technical knowledge. He was granted a second extension in six months of service. Later on, the administrator observed that no city engineer is being deputed by the state government even for a temporary period, Pandey okayed the proposal of six months (third extension) and sent it to the state government for approval. The approval from the state is awaited.