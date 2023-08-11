Parent-teacher meet at Allama Shibli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Allama Shibli School organised a parent teacher meeting recently to discuss the academic, physical and cultural development of the children and how parents can help their child grow in all these aspects. Teachers interacted with the parents and clarified all their concerns. Headmasters Dr Sharfuddin (high school) and Shaikh Rafiq Ahmed (primary) appreciated the efforts taken by the parents and teachers for the betterment of students. An interactive session was held.