Parents relieved as all students return from war-torn country

All students from the district return home safely

Aurangabad, March 8:

All the students who left the district to study in Ukraine have returned safely. Preliminary information is that no student is in Ukraine at the moment. Parents breathed a sigh of relief after the safe return of their kids from the battlefield. Many students reached the border from Ukraine to Romania and Poland. But since the border was closed, they had to leave for Hungary. From there the students returned home. During this trip, students from the district witnessed incidents of assault and shoving in the war-torn country.

Nobody in the waiting

No one is currently waiting to return. One family from the city is still in Ukraine for work and will not return as they are safe there.

All the students returned

Five out of 16 were from Pune. As a result, 11 students from the district have returned safely. There is no information about any more students from the city stuck in Ukraine, said Ajay Chaudhary, district disaster management officer.

Parents were happy

Jayesh Mandal was in Ukraine for medical education. His father, Dr Kalipada Mandal and mother had reached the airport. As soon as Jayesh came out, both of them hugged him. They were happy that their son had returned safely from the crisis.

Nothing was clear

Pratik Thackeray, a third year MBBS student in Ukraine, returned to Aurangabad last week. Seeing him, Arun and Vijaya Thackeray ran towards him and let go of their emotions. My son returned safely, so should the other children, said the Thackeray couple.

Parents in tears

Parents of Bhumika Shardul from Shriramnagar first informed the disaster management department about Bhumika and said that she was in Ukraine. Her parents were worried until she returned safely. Her parents burst into tears when she arrived at the airport.

Students in Ukraine -11

Students returned - 11