Parents should give quality time to children

In today’s fast-paced life, parents do not have time to spare even for their children. This is wrong and it is the need of the hour for the parents to find out quality time for children, said Lokmat Maha Marathon director, Life Coach and noted motivational speaker Ruchira Darda. She was delivering a lecture on Parenting at Rishi Vidya Educational School, Jalna, on Friday.

The director of the school, Sheetal Bhala, the principal, Dr Hema Sontakke, and the headmistress, Pratima Gorantyal, were present. Speaking further, Ruchira Darda explained that to help children become good citizens, parents should instil good values and focus on the holistic development of their children. "A mother could play an important role in sharing and caring of her child. A child can share his feelings, experiences, and even negative happenings in the school or on the school bus, with his/her mother.

Darda regretted that nowadays parents do homework for children. This should not be done. Instead, they should help, guide, and provide opportunities for self-learning for their children. Don’t impose everything on children, listen to their feelings and views and develop creativity, she said.

*Darda, by appealing to parents not to compare their children with anybody, emphasised that every child is unique. Parents should identify the latent talent in the child and provide a happy and positive growing environment, which proves highly beneficial for the cognitive mind of a child, she added.

*She emphasised the need for time management for the educational and day-to-day activities of children. Fix time for them for TV, mobile and for playing on ground. No restrictions should be put on them during this period, she said.

*Darda gave several examples and tips on good parenting and ensuring positive dialogue between parents and children. In the question-and-answer session, she suitably answered parents' and teachers' queries.