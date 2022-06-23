Parivartan Panel formed for university elections

Aurangabad, June 23:

Parivartan Panel under the leadership of Dr Vilas Khandare was set up for various authorities and bodies elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University including Senate.

A convention of teachers from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanbad was held at Jijau Hall of Mhada Colony on Wednesday. Dr Vilas Khandare, a Senate member and former dean interacted with the teachers.

Principals Dr Nishikant Alte, Dinkar Takle, Nandkumar Rathi and Kothavale, Dr Shivaji Sangole, Dr Prashant V and others were present.

Dr Naval Pandurang conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Mohan Saunderye proposed a vote of thanks.