Parivartan Panel formed for university elections
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 23, 2022 11:35 PM2022-06-23T23:35:01+5:302022-06-23T23:35:01+5:30
Parivartan Panel under the leadership of Dr Vilas Khandare was set up for various authorities and bodies elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University including Senate.
A convention of teachers from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanbad was held at Jijau Hall of Mhada Colony on Wednesday. Dr Vilas Khandare, a Senate member and former dean interacted with the teachers.
Principals Dr Nishikant Alte, Dinkar Takle, Nandkumar Rathi and Kothavale, Dr Shivaji Sangole, Dr Prashant V and others were present.
Dr Naval Pandurang conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Mohan Saunderye proposed a vote of thanks.