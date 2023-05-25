Pass pc of division goes down this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pass percentage of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gone down by 3.12 this year compared to the last year.

There was a 99.34 pass percentage in 2021 as all the appeared students were declared successful because of the Covid outbreak. A total of 94.97 pc students passed the HSC examinations in the five districts of the division in 2022.

This year, 91.85 per cent of candidates were declared successful. Considering this, the pass pc of the division has gone this year compared to the last. The pass pc of 2018 was 88.74 followed by 2019 (87.29) and 2020 (88.18).

41.97 pc repeaters passed

A total of 41.97 per cent of repeaters cleared the examination in the division. There were 3,085 candidates and 1295 of them declared successful. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (981 appeared---454 passed) topped in the repeaters category also. The pass pc is 46.27. Beed district with second place with 42.09 pc (306 out of total appeared 727).

430 runners appointed to avoid paper leaking

The incidents of some questions leaking on social media were reported at several places during the examination of 2022. Considering this, the divisional office appointed 430 runners to college the question papers from the main centre and deliver them to the given examination centres on real time with GPS tracking.

14,617 personnel deployed for exams

The State Board deployed 14,617 personnel, including centre chiefs (428), invigilators (6,969), 19 chief custodians and 1025 custodians, for the examination works at 430 centres in the five districts.

Action taken against 112 copycats

A total of 111 candidates were caught while indulging in malpractice while a case was registered against one candidate for taking a question paper outside the examination centre.

The probe of students was completed and the marks of one subject of 109 candidates were cancelled while two students face action cancellation of all subjects marks.

There were 501 cases of post-examination malpractice. On the completion of the inquiry of 396, they were declared innocent and their result was declared.