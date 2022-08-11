Pass pc of UG courses goes down in offline exam

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The pass per cent in undergraduate (UG) courses in offline examinations compared to online has gone down within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the university held the UG examination in online mode during the two years of the Covid outbreak. The university conducted a March/April session examination of 1.98 lakh students at 225 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabd districts in offline mode in June this year. This was the first that the offline examinations were held.

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) declared the result of most of the UG courses including B A, B Sc, B Com, BBA, BCA and BSW, by August 6.

Of the total appeared, around 1 lakh students were declared passed. The pass percentage of the students is 48 while the pass percentage in online examinations in 2021 was 90. This means that the pass percentage has gone down more than 50 per cent.

Some of the students said that they have got a duck in certain subjects. Before students approach, BoEE director asked the colleges not to send students to the university.

The number of students course-wise passed and failed is as follows;

Course name---students appeared----passed---failed

B A-----------61,895-------------23,792-----------38,103

B Com--------42,727------------21,044------------21,683

B Sc---------94,183--------------52,028----------42,155