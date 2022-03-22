Passbooks issued to 30 Sukanyas in ACB

Aurangabad, March 22:

The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and Postal department jointly opened 30 accounts under Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana on Tuesday in a one day camp organised at Cantonment English medium school. The camp aimed at providing update and other facilities in Aadhar Card. Passbooks were immediately distributed to the beneficiaries at the event.

New aadhar enrollment, change of date of birth and address, linking of mobile number to aadhar were provided in the camp. Similarly, savings account, recurring deposit account, monthly income scheme, senior citizens savings account, Sukanya Yojana were also opened by the postal department. ACB chief executive officer Vikrant More, co-opted member adv Prashant Targe, postal department officials, teachers, students and residents were present.