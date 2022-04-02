Passengers robbed in 2 trains

Aurangabad, April 2:

Thieves stopped the Mumbai - Nanded Nandigram Express by showing red light near Potul Railway Station and robbed the passengers of jewellery and valuables by threatening them with sharp weapons on Saturday at around 12.55 am.

When the police did not took any action despite receiving information. Taking advantage of the situation, the thieves robbed the passengers again in Nanded - Manmad passenger train at around 3 am. Case has been registered wtih Aurangabad Railway Police station.

Police said, thieves stopped the Mumbai - Nanded Nandigram Express near Potul Station by showing red light at around 12.55 am. The thieves had covered the green signal with a cloth and hence the motorman saw only the red signal. When the train stopped around four to five thieves entered a bogie and threatened the passengers with sharp weapons. They stolen a gold chain of a passenger Sunita Subhash Mache weighing 1.5 tolas, mobile phone of Ratan Bhaskar Hiwarale. They also snatched mobile phones and cash of the other passengers and left the train. The train driver when noticed immediately informed the railway police. A case has been registered on the complaint lodged by Sunita Mache. PI Sahebrao Kamble is further investigating the case.

Later, the thieves pelted stones on Nanded - Manmad DEMU train near Potul Railway Station and entered the train at around 3 am. They robbed the passengers within few minutes and fled away.

Railway police SP Mokshada Patil, sub-divisional officer Manoj Pagare, PI Sahebrao Tupe, PI Bhale and others visited and took information about the incident at the spot.