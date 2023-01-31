Passengers wait for 21 hours for an 8 hour journey

Aurangabad : Over 2,000 passengers traveling by Aurangabad-CSMT Mumbai special train had to wait for 21 hours for an 8 hour journey. This train was scheduled to depart on Monday at 8 pm. But this train left Aurangabad at 7.30 am on Tuesday. The passengers who were stuck at the station all night while waiting for the train suffered a lot. The train reached Mumbai around 5 pm.

Keeping in view the demand of passengers, Central railway has announced special train trips under the 'Trains on Demand' category. In this, Aurangabad- CSMT Mumbai special train was scheduled to leave at 8 pm on Monday. A few hours before the journey, a message was sent to the passengers that instead of 8 pm, the departure would be 6 hours late at 2 am. Some passengers had reached the station. Some passengers reached the station at 1 am in the night. But another message was sent that the train would leave at 5 am. The angry passengers took the railway officials to task.