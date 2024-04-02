Path from fashion designing to public service: Neetika Vilash (Part-II)

Q: How was your experience in the IRS?

A: I can never forget May 10, 2016, the day I joined IRS. We were all happy. Initially, it was a bit tough. I did not have financial background. However, we are given an extensive and intensive training for the same at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur.

When I went for searches, I could see the wealth in society and realised everybody can contribute to national development by paying taxes. In one house, we came across 1000 handbags. If you are earning so much, you can certainly pay back to society. However, our department is always proud of and thankful to big taxpayers and felicitates them for promoting tax compliance.

Q: Which different responsibilities you have handled?

A: For a brief period, I worked in Hyderabad. Earlier as well, I had served in Pune in Assessment charge. At Solapur, I got a posting as jurisdictional officer and also had charge of the administration. I transformed the department building there and strove to bring about a tremendous change in the work culture.

RAPID FIRE

Your USP: Creativity in finding solutions to problems.

If God gave you one wish: I will seek women’s equality.

Stress buster for you: Watching American sitcom Friends

Favourite Film – Peepli Live

Favourite holiday destination: Goa

Favourite cuisine: Dosa

Favourite book – Mindset Secret of Winning by Mark Minervini

Favourite actress – Priyanka Chopra

Favourite actor: Aamir Khan

Advice to aspiring youngsters: Be passionate about whatever you want to do. When you feel low, true passion will make you rise.