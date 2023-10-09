Patient on dialysis gets life through cadaver donation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 20-year-old girl on dialysis for two and a half years received new life after a kidney of a brain-dead patient from Nanded was transplanted to her. Similarly, the lever of the cadaver donor was given to a 50-year-old patient.

The kidney and the liver of a brain-dead patient were brought to the city from Nanded in just half an hour by an Air ambulance. Both the organs were planned to be transplanted to the patients in a private hospital on the Beed By-pass road. However, the condition of the kidney receiver deteriorated. Hence, the kidney was sent to another hospital for transplantation to a girl.

Dr Sachin Soni said, the 20-year-old girl was on dialysis for the past two and a half years and the kidney was successfully transplanted to her.

Dr Milind Vaishnav said that the liver was transplanted to a 50-year-old patient. The team of doctors included Dr Anurag Shrimal, Dr Ankush Golhar, Dr Anjali Patki and others. The liver transplant surgery continued for nine hours while the kidney transplant for three hours.