Patients' faces showed faith to get cures from diseases

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The faces of hundreds of patients in all age groups, from a newborn babies to senior citizens showed belief in Maha Aroyga Camp organised at Ayodhyanagri ground on Sunday that they would defeat the crisis which is in the form of illness.

The flow of patients for the mega camp started at 8 am today and continued throughout the day. Some came with babies who are just a few days old, while others were with their parents or children. Some of them had serious and complicated illnesses while others had minor illnesses.

Everyone's face showed the belief that they would get cured in the camp. Doctors and health workers were diligently taking care of each and every one and giving them medical advice.

Separate sections for women and men for each disease were made. Doctors and health workers who came from various hospitals including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, District Civil Hospital, Government Medical College and Hospital, Government Dental College and Hospital were taking pains for patients care.

The patients with dental diseases to cancers were given treatment and medicine services. The registration of patients who need surgery was done.

Highest number of patients for eye check-ups

The highest number of patients came for eye check up at the Maha Arogya camp. There were 15 sections for this purpose. Serpentine queues of patients were seen in front of each ward. Doctors said that the number of patients who need cataracts and the number of glasses is more.

The Maha Arogya camp also had a psychiatric check-up ward. Psychotic patients do not see doctors easily. However, many patients came to the camp for check-ups.

Dr Mangala Borkar from the Department of Gerontology of GMCH and his team conducted a health checkup of the senior citizens. They were also given consultations and medicines as many of them were facing ailments like asthma, high blood pressure, knee pain and frequent urination.

Union Minister Dr Karad examines paitents

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad himself examined patients at the camp on Sunday and gave the message 'Service patient is service to God. He also checked the blood pressure of patients and gave medical advice to them. He said that as a doctor his first duty is to serve patients. “Even though I am active in politics today, I am first and foremost a doctor as I have served patients for many years,” he said.