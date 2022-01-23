Patients treated in home in third Corona wave

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The administration incurred expenditure to the tune of crores of rupees during the first and second corona waves on the treatment of the patients. However, the expenditure is negligible in the third wave as around 95 per cent patients are being treated at home.

The third wave was not severe as many people have taken the corona vaccines. The patients are not having serious symptoms during the third wave. Hence, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has advised most of the patients treatment and isolation at home. Presently, there are 5,069 active patients in the city, of which, 4695 are in home isolation.

During the second wave, the patients could not get beds in government and private hospitals and they incurred expenditure of around Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh in the private hospitals. Still, there was no guarantee of recovery even after spending such a huge amount. AMC used to give permission of home isolation only to the patients without co-morbidities and whose oxygen level was not less. It was mandatory for the patients to take treatment from the private M.D. Medicine doctors.

Later, the vaccination drive was intensified and most of the residents were administered corona vaccines. Hence, the symptoms in the patients were not severe serious. In the third wave, 48 patients are being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), 157 in private hospitals and 55 in Meltron Hospital. Around 95 per cent patients are home isolated and are being treated by the private doctors.

AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said, the patients have increased in the third wave but most of them do not have serious symptoms. Many residents have taken both the doses of the vaccines and hence the situation is under control. Those who have not taken the vaccines should take the vaccines. As per the government directives, most of the patients are being treated at home, he said.