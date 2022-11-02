Patole to hold review meeting today

Aurangabad:

President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole will be taking a review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahgunj on November 3 at 5.30 pm. Former MLAs, MPs, officials of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress, former corporators, front and cell and presidents, office bearers and workers should attend this meeting, appealed district president Dr Kalyan Kale and city president Shaikh Yusuf to the party workers.