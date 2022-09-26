Pattern of social engineering by BJP for upcoming elections

Talks with Maratha, OBC and Dalit constituents

Aurangabad, Sep 24:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken up a new pattern of social engineering ahead of the upcoming elections. Under that, an experimental agenda will be implemented by discussing with all the elements of the society. This initiative has been implemented in 15 districts of the State so far and in the future, conclusions will be drawn after discussing with various elements of the society in the rest of the districts as well. It is being said from the BJP faction that the future role of the party will be decided on this policy.

BJP is getting information about the demands, problems and political opportunities by discussing with important people from Maratha, OBC and Dalit communities. On Friday, BJP's newly appointed State president Chandrasekhar Bawankule spent the whole day in Aurangabad. Apart from the party meeting, he went to the ground and took information about the activities of the organization. He discussed with the district core committee, various fronts, office bearers, Shakti Kendra chiefs. urban and rural ward members, social media district officer and booth committees. After completing the programme of the organization, he held discussions with the citizens of the Maratha community in N-1, Dhavani Mohalla, Sri Sant Sena Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and held discussions with the citizens of the core community at Hudco.