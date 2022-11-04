Pay phone, electricity and water bill at the ration shop

An initiative to make ration shops multipurpose

Aurangabad:

Citizens will now be able to pay the phone, electricity and water bills in the nearby ration shops. The State government has undertaken a drive to start this multipurpose service on a similar line of the Maha-E-Seva Kendra. District supply department has started preparations for this service in Aurangabad district.

This facility will be provided at the centres in rural and urban areas. The initiative has been taken up to provide good facilities to the citizens and to provide an additional source of income to the ration shopkeepers. This activity has started more or less across the State. Along with this, money exchange and other facilities will also be available in the future.

1802 ration shops in the district

There are a total of 1802 ration shops in the district. From this, 367 ration shops have been registered in this initiative and their online IDs have been created. So far only one shop has this facility in the district. Also, 50 of these shopkeepers have been given a few hours of training on how to run this multipurpose service centre.

Start of facility in the district

The process of starting a service centre in the ration shops is going on in the district by the order of the government. IDs of 367 persons have been generated. Shopkeepers with ID can open the centre at any time. This facility is being provided at one place for the convenience of the citizens, said Varsarani Bhosle, district supply officer, Aurangabad.