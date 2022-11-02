PC of murder accused extended

Judicial magistrate (first class) S G Gunari on Wednesday extended the police custody of the accused Saddam Syed Siraj Syed (Ranjangaon, Gangapur) in the murder case of Karbhari Shembde (Ranjangaon, Ganapur) on the suspicion of conducting black magic till November 5.

Saddam was suspicious that Shembde had conducted black magic due to which he incurred heavy losses. Hence, he murdered him by hitting him with a wooden rod and lynching him with a stone. A case was registered with the Cantonment police station. The police arrested the accused and he was remanded in police custody. His custody terminated on Wednesday and hence he was produced before the court again. Assistant public prosecutor Uddhav Wagh mentioned that the police have to collect the CCTV footage and investigate whether anyone else was involved in the murder. Hence, the custody of the accused should be extended.