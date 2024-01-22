PCR to three for buying minor Bangla girl; sex racket busted in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district sessions judge A S Wairagade has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to three accused including husband and wife on charge of buying a minor girl from Bangladesh and pushing her into flesh trade, till January 29.

The names of accused who have been remanded in custody are Saeed Mehtab Shah alias Shaikh, Samina Saeed Shah and Wajid Ilyas Shaikh (residents of Kolewadi, Radhaswamy Colony, Harsul). The additional public prosecutor Ashish Daley represented the government.

The 16-year old victim hails from Bangladesh. She was working in a cloth store at Abdulpur. However, one woman lured her by offering a job with a salary of Rs 20,000 in India. With the help of tout, the girl was brought to Kolkata by illegally crossing the Indian borders on November 17, 2023. The tout brought the victim to Pune where Asha Shaikh bought her for Rs 5 lakh. Asha forced her to consume liquor and made her sleep with the customers.

Later on, the victim befriended Rani, from Bangladesh, in the hotel. She then brought the girl to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and handed her to Samina Shah on January 17, 2024. Samina and her husband also pushed the victim to sleep with customers by taking Rs 1,000 each on January 18 and 19. They did not give her a share of money. The victim asked for her money on January 20. Samina then called Rani on the phone, who then threatened the victim to continue with the flesh trade business. She also threatened not to allow her to go back to Bangladesh.

Social media helped in rescuing her

The hapless girl then contacted her father through facebook and sent him a message. The victim’s father then rushed to Turakkhana police station (in Bangladesh) and arranged the victim's conversation with them. Acting upon the guidance of abroad police, the victim then reached the police commissionerate and narrated her grievances.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that Rani and her husband sold her out in the city. Meanwhile, the Harsul police station has sent a squad to Pune to trace Rani and her husband. It is feared that the human trafficking and sex racket is likely to surface soon.