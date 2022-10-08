Pedestrian dies in accident

Aurangabad:

Sahebrao Suryabhan Shinde (65, Padegaon) was hit by an unknown vehicle while returning home after dropping off his daughter at bus stand. The incident took place on the night of August 15. The driver absconded from the spot. Sahebrao, who was seriously injured in the accident, died recently. A case has been registered in the Chawani police station on the complaint of his son Ram Shinde.