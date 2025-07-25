Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Balapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an unidentified speeding vehicle near the Balaji Temple bridge in Balapur (Sillod tehsil) around 6 am on Friday. The victim died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Tukaram Sapkal (52), a resident of Palodwadi. He was walking towards Sillod when the vehicle hit him from behind while crossing the road, causing fatal head injuries. The driver fled immediately after the crash. Motorists alerted Ajintha police, following which constables Dilip Tadvi and Ravi Bagulkar rushed to the spot and took Sapkal to Ajintha Rural Hospital. He was declared brought dead. An accidental death case has been registered. Further probe is underway under the supervision of sub-inspector Amol Dhakane.