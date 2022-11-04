Pensioners should submit life certificate

Aurangabad:

The list of all pensioners and dependents drawing pension under the district treasury office has been sent to the banks from the office. To keep drawing pension, the pensioners should appear in the bank and give signatures or thumb impressions in front of the name in the list in front of the branch manager.

Information regarding Aadhaar card, Pan Card, mobile number, remarriage or any other change should be submitted between November 1 to 30. Life certificate by biometric method can be downloaded from the website jeevanpramaan.gov.in.