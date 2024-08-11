People from education sector should come forward to avoid State’s disintegration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Today's politics of the progressive State (Maharashtra) is unfortunately polluted. People from the education sector should take the initiative so that the social union of the State does not disintegrate,” said MLC Satish Chavan.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Loksamvad Foundation at Vivekanand College on Saturday to give farewell to Dr Fulchand Salampure, the former management council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on his retirement.

Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Shivaji Sukre, former MC members Dr Narendra Kale, D. Rajesh Karpe, Dr Shivaji Madan and Dr Kalyan Laghane, Principal Dr Dadarao Shengule, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Ankush Kadam, former corporator Vinayak Pandey, Dr Smita Avachar and Vasanti Salampure were present.

Satish Chavan said that the teachers of Marathwada had always maintained social harmony by taking a progressive stance. Nandkumar Ghodele said that good people from the education field should join politics.

Dr Salampure also spoke. Sanket Kulkarni conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Sandeep Patil proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Ram Chavan and others were present.